Tucker Carlson‘s interest in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might be bordering on the obsessive. The Fox News host has called her a “rich, entitled white lady” looking for “booty call,” talked about her butt, and criticized her as the “Kim Kardashian of the Congress” after the New York representative revealed that she feared for her life during the Capitol riot. Carlson’s most recent attack on AOC came after comments she made in the October issue of GQ.

“Sometimes little girls will say, ‘Oh, I want you to be president,’ or things like that,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to a question about a potential presidential run. “It’s very difficult for me to talk about because it provokes a lot of inner conflict in that I never want to tell a little girl what she can’t do. And I don’t want to tell young people what is not possible. I’ve never been in the business of doing that. But at the same time…”

AOC continued:

“I hold two contradictory things [in mind] at the same time. One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible. But at the same time, my experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color. People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me… I admit to sometimes believing that I live in a country that would never let that happen.”

Carlson dropped by Fox and Friends on Thursday morning to discuss Ocasio-Cortez’s valid concern that America will never be ready for a female president. Which is to say, he laughed it off, did an impression of AOC, and said, without a hint of irony, that “I’ve never met anyone who hates women.” Has he met some of his co-workers?

Somehow the impression isn’t the worst part, although it’s not great. Carlson’s laugh is.