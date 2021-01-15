FOX NEWS
People Are Pointing Out The Hypocrisy Of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Vile And Vicious’ Attack On Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) went on Instagram Live to discuss the “close encounter” she had with the MAGA rioters during the failed coup at the Capitol building. “It was not an exaggeration to say that many members of the House were nearly assassinated. I didn’t even feel safe going to that extraction point because there were QAnon and white supremacist members of Congress who I felt would disclose my location and create opportunities to allow me to be hurt,” she said. It was a scary moment for Ocasio-Cortez — and, y’know, for democracy — but for Tucker Carlson, it was a pathetic excuse to mock the congresswoman for fearing for her life.

“Here’s the dumbest and narcissist of all of them, the Kim Kardashian of the Congress,” Carlson spewed, referring to AOC. He criticized Ocasio-Cortez for her “revised position” after praising the “heroic” police officers at the Capitol — including the “black and brown officers that were confronting white supremacists and putting [themselves] in harm’s way,” as she said on Instagram — while supporting the defund the police movement. The Fox News host also mocked her “narrowly escaped death” remark:

“Narrowly escaped death,” Carlson sarcastically declared, mimicking AOC’s description of the terrifying scenes at the Capitol. “When the most harrowing thing in life is pass freshman sociology at Boston University, every day is a brand new drama. Sandy’s heart is still beating fast. But she likes the cops now, despite the fact they’re white supremacists. What a difference a day makes.”

Someone needs to give Tucker Carlson — the same Tucker Carlson who once whined about a “chilling” and “upsetting” protest outside his home; the same Tucker Carlson who mocks AOC for attending Boston University when he graduated from Trinity College, a private liberal arts college; the same Tucker Carlson who takes pride in his ignorance of the things he limply mocks — a wedgie. At least Twitter gave him a figurative wedgie.

(Via the Huffington Post)

