Earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) went on Instagram Live to discuss the “close encounter” she had with the MAGA rioters during the failed coup at the Capitol building. “It was not an exaggeration to say that many members of the House were nearly assassinated. I didn’t even feel safe going to that extraction point because there were QAnon and white supremacist members of Congress who I felt would disclose my location and create opportunities to allow me to be hurt,” she said. It was a scary moment for Ocasio-Cortez — and, y’know, for democracy — but for Tucker Carlson, it was a pathetic excuse to mock the congresswoman for fearing for her life.

“Here’s the dumbest and narcissist of all of them, the Kim Kardashian of the Congress,” Carlson spewed, referring to AOC. He criticized Ocasio-Cortez for her “revised position” after praising the “heroic” police officers at the Capitol — including the “black and brown officers that were confronting white supremacists and putting [themselves] in harm’s way,” as she said on Instagram — while supporting the defund the police movement. The Fox News host also mocked her “narrowly escaped death” remark:

“Narrowly escaped death,” Carlson sarcastically declared, mimicking AOC’s description of the terrifying scenes at the Capitol. “When the most harrowing thing in life is pass freshman sociology at Boston University, every day is a brand new drama. Sandy’s heart is still beating fast. But she likes the cops now, despite the fact they’re white supremacists. What a difference a day makes.”

Someone needs to give Tucker Carlson — the same Tucker Carlson who once whined about a “chilling” and “upsetting” protest outside his home; the same Tucker Carlson who mocks AOC for attending Boston University when he graduated from Trinity College, a private liberal arts college; the same Tucker Carlson who takes pride in his ignorance of the things he limply mocks — a wedgie. At least Twitter gave him a figurative wedgie.

Deflection, disparagement, diversion – Fox’s Tucker Carlson has moved on to mocking lawmakers for fears of a mob howling for blood on their corridors, especially if it’s AOC https://t.co/SC50vednMe — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) January 15, 2021

This mf practically cried on national television because someone graffitied his driveway https://t.co/89jumi5bja — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 15, 2021

Hey @TuckerCarlson, please tell me about your harrowing life experiences. I, for one, would love to hear about them. https://t.co/YKxvwlXbUm — Jason Rezaian (@jrezaian) January 15, 2021

Tucker really never recovered from the beat down Jon Stewart gave him all these years ago, still covered in logical fallacy, still appealing to your lizard brain. https://t.co/mgysHAocAN — CamB JamB (@cammmyb) January 15, 2021

remember when tucker carlson said his family was almost murdered by antifa, and all that actually happened was a few chants and a knock on his door https://t.co/QSaYIEKOcA — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 15, 2021

Ah @TuckerCarlson, someday I'll tell the whole story of what you said to me that night — what was that low-rent White House/Capitol dinner we went to? You didn't see yourself going to Fox back then. Keep persecuting @AOC and others. It won't end well for you. https://t.co/R4fEUEF73y — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 15, 2021

Forget awful politics, this is just vile and vicious https://t.co/3J44CofHCM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 15, 2021

It’s also sheer hypocrisy – Carlson famously made a song and dance on his show about an ‘attack’ on his home and his family which wasn’t an attack, but now says @AOC shouldn’t be afraid for her life as armed mobs with nooses *actually* attacked and looted her place of work. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 15, 2021

It’s almost like @AOC understands that things aren’t simple or black and white, that there’s layers and layers to everything. If only that trust-funded elite @TuckerCarlson was smart enough to understand that too. https://t.co/2BdMvsnwFM — Robert Moya (@repketchem) January 15, 2021

Boy. I wonder how all those rioters got indoctrinated and empowered to violently attack Congresspeople? I guess we’ll never know. https://t.co/DG18zwnRwu — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) January 15, 2021

Fuck this guy. As Justin points out in the second tweet in this thread, Tucker has continuously amplified the ludicrous claims of the St. Louis couple that pointed guns at peaceful BLM protesters claiming they feared for their home and property. https://t.co/ui7XsyQNfs — FrankInGeneral (@frankingeneral) January 15, 2021

(Via the Huffington Post)