A gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others, 11 of whom were Black, at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York over the weekend in what authorities are calling a “straight-up racially-motivated hate crime.” Prior to the attack, the 18-year-old shooter reportedly posted a 180-page manifesto online, which “explained that he was motivated by a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by other races. In the document, he says he is [a] self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.”

That white nationalist, far-right theory, known as the “great replacement,” has been a frequent topic of discussion on Fox News, leading CNN’s Jim Acosta to point his finger (one in particular) at the likes of Tucker Carlson for what happened in Buffalo.

“What Tucker Carlson is doing by peddling ‘replacement theory’ and other white nationalist talking points is dangerous and we called it out today and asked the head of the NAACP what can be done about it,” Acosta tweeted. The CNN anchor, who previously said that “nobody bullsh*ts like [Tucker],” also played a compilation of Carlson spewing dangerous “great replacement” rhetoric on Fox News.

“When the New York Times recently ran an expose on Carlson’s record of promoting white nationalism and replacement theory, he tweeted out [a] picture of himself holding up the article, the front page of the New York Times, and laughing about it,” Acosta told his guest, NAACP president Derrick Johnson. He added that “millions of people absorb this garbage on a regular basis on his program” and “Fox does nothing about it. They make millions of dollars off of it. We have not shied away from calling that out and calling Tucker out on this program, because what he’s doing is very dangerous.”

You can watch that clip below.