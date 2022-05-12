After a brief foray into testicle tanning, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resumed his highly controversial opposition to supporting Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia. Carlson has been repeatedly accused of spreading Russian propaganda, and this latest segment doesn’t look like it will help his case. The embattled Fox News host spent a portion of his Wednesday night episode attacking Republicans who are backing a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine. Carlson seemed to especially single out Senator Lindsey Graham, who not only supports the aid package but declared on Fox News that Putin should be removed from power.

“It’s weird to see a guy live out his strange little fantasy life on TV live,” Carlson said. “Lindsey Graham won’t come on this show. He’s afraid.”

As Carlson continued his rant, stopping only to praise Marjorie Taylor Greene (of course) for opposing the package, the Fox News host started naming other Republican senators who won’t come on his show. Has Tucker Carlson considered that maybe the problem is.. Tucker Carlson? Via Mediaite:

“We reached out to every Republican in the Senate to find out what they plan to do,” he said. “Most of them didn’t bother to reply. None of them will come on this show. That would include Mitch McConnell – the minority leader – Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Chuck Grassley, Mitt Romney also did not respond. We’re hoping they’ll vote the right way.”

Carlson also took his rhetoric a step further by saying that any Republicans backing the Ukraine aid bill should be primaried. “You’ve gotta hope that there’s some sincere billionaire out there who’s gonna fund a primary challenge against every single of those Republican senators standing by Mitch McConnell.”

Yup, it’s a real mystery why these guys won’t come on his show.

(Via Mediaite)