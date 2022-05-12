Dan Crenshaw may be many things, among them a Republican lawmaker who’s not above snapping at a young girl for directly quoting his sometimes appalling rhetoric. But the Texas representative does clear one incredibly low bar: He’s no fan of MAGA extremist colleagues like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz. Late last year, he straight-up called them “grifters,” prompting some inter-party squabbling. And when she tried to pick one of her hysterical fights with him on Wednesday, he cooly brushed her off with a simple retort.

Still going after that slot on Russia Today huh? https://t.co/WFtgrvTS6m — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 11, 2022

Greene, of course, is one of a faction of today’s GOP, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who have taken the incredible position of siding with Russia in their invasion of their neighboring nation. While trying to slam Joe Biden on the southern border, he wound up doing what one never does: He responded to a Twitter troll with a low follower count. The person called Crenshaw out on voting for a $40 billion bill to aid Ukraine.

“Yeah, because investing in the destruction of our adversary’s military, without losing a single American troop, strikes me as a good idea,” Crenshaw told the rando. “You should feel the same.”

Greene then quote-tweeted Crenshaw’s response, claiming the U.S. was “funding a proxy war with Russia” and suggesting that Ukraine lives “should be thrown away, as if they have no value.”

But Crenshaw decided to call her out on spouting some of the same lines spread by Russian propaganda, writing, simply, “Still going after that slot on Russia Today huh?”

Greene later responded, doubling down on the “proxy war” line and claiming that sanctions on Russia are only succeeding in driving up fuel prices and raising inflation.

A fair amount of Democrats would side with some of what Crenshaw said, though certainly not all. That said, if this ain’t a “let them fight” moment, what is?

(Via The Hill)