After mocking Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave to care for his newborn twin, Tucker Carlson found himself in the hot seat as the ladies of The View tore him a new one for going “full bigot.”

During his Thursday night’s broadcast, Carlson said the following: “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.” The View co-hosts were not having it.

PETE BUTTIGIEG TROLLED FOR PATERNITY LEAVE: After Fox News’ Tucker Carlson criticized the secretary of transportation for taking time off to care for his newborn twins, the co-hosts, @ananavarro, and @sherrieshepherd weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/JTJ3Rrv8EC — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2021

After the panel ripped Carlson for being an “equal opportunity bigot,” Ana Navarro went for the jugular by questioning the Fox News pundit’s humanity. “Maybe he doesn’t know about breast-feeding because he came out of a robot,” Navarro said via Mediaite. “That could explain his lack of heart.”

Following a round of discussion about the challenges of balancing work and family life, Joy Behar, who was filling in as head host for Whoopi Goldberg, made sure to get a few jabs in at Carlson by comparing his “manly” accomplishments to Buttigieg’s service records.

“I’d like to just say that Pete Buttigieg served six years in the Navy Reserve and was deployed in Afghanistan,” Behar said before going for the jugular. “Tucker Carlson was booted off Dancing with the Stars after he couldn’t even do the Cha Cha.”

Now that’s a solid burn. Tucker should take notes if he’s not too busy writing sloppy lactation jokes.

(Via The View on Twitter)