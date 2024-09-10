When you go to a movie theater these days, you want to be totally immersed in the experience. You can’t just sit and watch a movie anymore, you need to surround yourself with tie-ins and novelty popcorn buckets and spend $9.99 on an Alien: Romulus gauntlet just to prove you know movies better than your friends. It’s just the way it works now, sorry! But even that isn’t enough anymore, now that the Sandworm Slayer has arrived.

The Sandworm Slayer (not a Dune reference, though it could be) is AMC’s latest creation in order to promote Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. The vibrant 24-ounce cocktail is made with blue and black raspberry juice and “premium vodka,” topped with sour gummy worms. It is, essentially, a boozy Beetle Juice.

It’s almost as if AMC took two of Timothée Chalamet’s biggest attributes (worms and candy) and decided to go with it. Which could work…only it cost a whopping $31 according to some moviegoers.

The Hollywood Reporter did some digging and found that the drink is available for purchase for $21 at 92% of AMC locations, though local liquor laws vary depending on where you are.

If that’s too much money for some juice but you still want to support Tim Burton’s little projects, there’s another premium drink offering! Fanta has a new Beetlejuice-inspired flavor, Haunted Apple, along with some limited edition cans. A 12-pack is only $29.99! Apparently, inflation is big in the afterlife, too.

