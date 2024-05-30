Movies

The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Might Be Even Dirtier Than The ‘Dune’ Bucket

Who knew the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket would be so influential?

The viral success of the novelty item to promote Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster sequel has inspired other movies to release their own popcorn bucket, from The Garfield Movie to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. They pale in comparison, however, to the Dune: Part Two version. Just look at this thing.

But if the sandworm bucket looks like something that should be sold in the “dirty” section of Spencer’s, then the Deadpool & Wolverine bucket belongs in a store with three XXX’s in the name.

On Thursday, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shared the first look at the film’s popcorn bucket. “Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began,” Reynolds tweeted, along with footage of the sex toy, er, officially licensed product in action. The bucket is shaped like Wolverine’s head, with room for popcorn in his wide-open mouth. Perfect for buttering Jackman up.

Remember: Deadpool & Wolverine is a Disney movie.

It’s unclear if the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket will actually go on sale (there’s no information yet), but if it does, everyone who buys it will be put on a government watch list. Yes, that includes the Canadian government.

The replies are predictably all over the place:

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opens in theaters on July 26.

