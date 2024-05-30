Who knew the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket would be so influential?

The viral success of the novelty item to promote Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster sequel has inspired other movies to release their own popcorn bucket, from The Garfield Movie to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. They pale in comparison, however, to the Dune: Part Two version. Just look at this thing.

But if the sandworm bucket looks like something that should be sold in the “dirty” section of Spencer’s, then the Deadpool & Wolverine bucket belongs in a store with three XXX’s in the name.

On Thursday, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shared the first look at the film’s popcorn bucket. “Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began,” Reynolds tweeted, along with footage of the sex toy, er, officially licensed product in action. The bucket is shaped like Wolverine’s head, with room for popcorn in his wide-open mouth. Perfect for buttering Jackman up.

Remember: Deadpool & Wolverine is a Disney movie.

Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/4agugzGNLp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 30, 2024

It’s unclear if the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket will actually go on sale (there’s no information yet), but if it does, everyone who buys it will be put on a government watch list. Yes, that includes the Canadian government.

The replies are predictably all over the place:

So, Ryan — this Wolverine popcorn bucket. Is it currently seeing anyone? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/relMEraQ4J — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2024

SWEET JESUS H CHRIST!!!

Forget the Dune Popcorn Bucket, now this is how enjoy an unforgettable cinematic experience!

If you know what I mean… 😏❤️💛#DeadpoolAndWolverine https://t.co/WXQfrlNbcs pic.twitter.com/rK5tHWdVAs — Milkias Samuel (@milkias_samuel) May 30, 2024

We’ve reach peak merchandising here folks. Shut it all down. No where else left to go. https://t.co/3upzv0KuVY — Zach Funk (@ZFunkYeah) May 30, 2024

Ryan Reynolds a WILD BOY for this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wqD2GPcBeX — Caleb Ngers (@ThaCalebDume) May 30, 2024

Me seeing my homie pump a little too much butter on the Deadpool popcorn bucket https://t.co/aOKepXHL2r pic.twitter.com/W5NT1wDPSt — Benzsy (@StashTrashs) May 30, 2024

Sandworm bucket is announced: "Someone is gonna fuck it" Wolverine bucket is announced: "That is meant for someone to fuck it" https://t.co/xbaU0gm6uV — TaoOfGir "Those damn humans…" (@TaoOfGir) May 30, 2024

Unspeakable things will happen to this popcorn bucket.. https://t.co/KWIFYtOrFx — Zero (@zerowontmiss) May 30, 2024

These popcorn buckets *ahem* keep being kinda hilarious. Like who knew this would ever become such a thing. https://t.co/xSlr9Bcx9S — Steffi ✨ (@Larkistin89) May 30, 2024

first dune 2 then this. i really hope this starts a trend of movie studios just making really sus popcorn buckets because this is hilarious https://t.co/PdagKMHeCr — helixx •v• 💛 (@helixxhunter) May 30, 2024

I thought I’d never find love again….. https://t.co/HVvbmxTwfF — The Christmas Boy (@tommybechtold) May 30, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opens in theaters on July 26.