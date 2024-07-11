When it comes to legendary actresses of the ’90s, Winona Ryder was the alternative goth icon that only comes once every generation to inspire young women to rebel against society. In the 2010s, we had Aubrey Plaza, and now, we have Jenna Ortega, who just so happens to be working with Ryder in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

In the highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 horror/comedy, Ryder reprises her role of Lydia while Ortega portrays her stubborn daughter, Astrid. “Everyone wanted to be Lydia after watching the first film,” Ortega told Harper’s Bazaar. “She’s so self-assured and smart and ahead of her time.”

Ortega also revealed that Ryder took the young actress under her wing when they first met while Ortega was shooting Tim Burton’s Wednesday series. Ortega has been open about her struggles with fame after appearing in the hit Netflix series.

“She definitely helped me feel less alone,” Ortega began. Ryder was only a few years younger than Ortega was when she took on the first Beetlejuice film.

Ortega conitnued, “It’s a very isolating experience and a scary one. Being able to speak to somebody who had witnessed that firsthand, maybe even more, was a great source of comfort for me, and I can’t thank her enough for that.”

Even though they are friendly off-screen, their on-screen characters don’t see eye-to-eye. If only there was an overly-eager poltergeist on the way to help them test their rocky relationship!!!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6th.

(Via Harper’s Bazaar)