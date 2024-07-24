twisters
The ‘Twisters’ 4DX Experience Is Apparently The ‘Best Way’ To Watch The Glen Powell Action Movie

There’s really no reason why anyone should ever willingly approach a tornado unless they are 1) storm chasers 2) out of options or 3) living in a rural farm house with a dog named Toto. But the thrill of Mother Nature going absolutely bananas must be appealing to some, which is why 4DX theaters are a perfect substitute for actual storm hunting. The only negative part is that a 4D experience does not include Glen Powell himself.

Twisters dominated the box office last week, and while most people attended a regular screening (boring!), the 4DX screenings have started going viral for their impressive accuracy. Thankfully, they did not use any cows for this one.

Paul Hyo Kim, senior VP of content and production for CJ 4DPlex, the 4D effect company who worked on the film, said that the element is just another aspect of storytelling. “In Twisters, the air is a representation of a ‘character’: the tornado in its full glory,” Kim told The New York Times. That character should have been nominated for an award!

The 4DX experience consists of jolting seats, rain splashes and some intense winds. Fans and aspiring storm chasers have shared their experiences in Twisters 4DX on social media, with some loving it while others…seemingly had the wind knocked out of them.

If Glen and Brisket can do it, so can you!

Twisters is playing in select Dolby 4DX locations across the country, so you’d better get out there now before Ryan Reynolds steals all of the screens.

