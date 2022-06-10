While covering the January 6 hearings for NewsNation, former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt dropped a bombshell that he will be testifying in front of the House Select Committee on Monday. Stirewalt was fired from the network after he defended the decision to call the state of Arizona for Joe Biden during the tumultuous 2020 presidential election. Since then, he’s been a vocal critic of what he saw going down on Fox, and now, he’ll be sharing his experience with the Jan. 6 committee.

Stirewalt made the revelation during a Friday morning broadcast of Morning In America with Adrienne, which caught host Adrienne Bankert by surprise. She literally asked “why in the world” is he testifying. Since they were discussing the Thursday night hearings, Stirewalt wanted the information out there in the spirit of full disclosure. Via Mediaite:

CHRIS STIREWALT: Well, I am not in a position now to tell you what my testimony will be about. I just want to make sure that folks know that I am so that it so so that I’m not playing any hidden ball tricks here. I was asked to testify and I, and I got to go. ADRIENNE BANKERT: Yeah, but just to inform people, because there are all kinds of people who are asked to testify, including journalists. Is it because of some of the reporting that went out that day? Can you at least tell us that? CHRIS STIREWALT: As I say, I’m not in a position to tell you what I’m going to testify about. I just wanted to make sure that folks knew that I was going to participate there.

Since his firing from Fox News, Stirewalt has criticized the network’s coverage of the January 6 attack, particularly in Tucker Carlson’s documentary, which Stirewalt called “beyond reckless and is another mile marker down the road to the kind of Alex Jones-ian Info Wars-ian garbage that makes it impossible to have any kind of a conversation.”

(Via Mediaite)