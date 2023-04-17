The View tackled the GOP freak out over a recent Bud Light campaign featuring trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, and Whoopi Goldberg was not happy to see Anheuser-Busch seemingly cave to the MAGA backlash. After Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, and other conservative voices began promoting a boycott of the beer company, Anheuser-Busch responded with a new ad featuring its famous Clydesdale horses.

“This is a story bigger than beer,” the narrator said. “This is the story of the American spirit.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin was not thrilled. “So now all of a sudden they unleash the Clydesdale horses, like ‘let’s get the horses out because the horses are so much more American than trans people.'”

The company also issued a statement that Goldberg took issue with at the end of the discussion. Via Deadline:

“We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere,” the statement said. “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

“Listen Budweiser, we’re all Americans here,” Goldberg said. “We appreciate your beer whether it’s light or the regular… Don’t let them scare you. Let us scare you.”

Budweiser’s seeming capitulation is an interesting development considering conservatives were already quietly pulling back on the boycott. Why? Turns out Anheuser-Busch is one of the biggest Republican donors. Apparently, no one thought to check on that before shooting beer cans, but shockingly, it seems like Donald Trump, Jr. may have had an inkling. Who saw that coming?

