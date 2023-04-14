After Bud Light unveiled a new ad campaign featuring trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, MAGA world went wild calling for boycotts. Travis Tritt refused to serve Anheuser-Busch products at his concerts while Kid Rock posted a violent video of himself shooting Bud Light cans with an AR-15 because, in case it isn’t clear, many conservatives do not support trans rights.

However, a surprising voice of reason has emerged amidst the chaos: Donald Trump Jr. During the latest episode of his web show, Triggered with Don Jr., the heir to the Trump throne called on his fellow conservatives to pull back on their rhetoric.

“I’m not for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this,” Don Jr. said. (Note: Anheuser-Busch Companies is now a Belgium-owned subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev.) According to Junior, there are far worse beer brands out there, so everyone should take a breather.

Via The Independent:

“The company itself doesn’t participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates,” he said. “Frankly, they don’t participate in the same woke garbage that other people in the beer [industry] actually do, who are significantly worse when I look into it.”

Don Jr. coming to Budweiser’s aid is a surprising development considering how much of MAGA world has gone hard on boycotting the beer company. However, those protests have also been pretty embarrassing. Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw attempted to jump on the viral craze by posting a video of himself proudly opening a fridge full of Karbach beer.

There’s just one small problem: Karbach is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the makers of Bud Light. Whoops.

