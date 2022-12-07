Following Mindy Kaling‘s debatable remarks about how every character on The Office would be “cancelled” today, The View panel discussed how classic comedies would go over in today’s social media-addicted world. Whoopi Goldberg, in particular, went after critics of Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles, and the outspoken co-host pushed back on criticism that the movie goes way too far with its satire of racism.

“It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it, because, listen, it’s not just racism, it’s all the isms, he hits all the isms,” the Oscar-winning actress said. “Blazing Saddles, because it’s a great comedy, would still go over today. There are a lot of comedies that are not good, okay? We’re just going to say that. That’s not one of them. Blazing Saddles is one of the greatest because it hits everybody.”

Not content with just offering an impassioned defense of the film, Goldberg encouraged audiences to literally watch it today. “If you’ve never seen Blazing Saddles, you should do yourself a favor, get some popcorn, get a glass of wine, and put it on,” Goldberg said, “because it’s magnificent.”

As the rest of the panel brought up other examples including Joy Behar who went to bat for Archie Bunker in the classic sitcom, All in the Family, Goldberg took things one step further by firing a warning at Twitter critics who really don’t want to find out if she’s playing.

“Leave my Blazing Saddles alone,” Goldberg said. “Don’t make me come for you!”

