Despite apologizing three times for her claiming that the Holocaust “isn’t about race,” Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from The View, confirming reports that she was in deep trouble with ABC brass. While those reports suggested Goldberg could be fired from the daytime talk show, her punishment was clearly far less severe. However, now the pendulum is swinging in the other direction as Goldberg is reportedly telling people that she’s ready to quit The View. According to a source at the show, Goldberg followed ABC’s advice to the letter, only to find herself suspended.

Via New York Post:

Goldberg, 66, feels “humiliated” at being disciplined by ABC execs after she followed their advice to apologize for the ill-conceived comments, a well-placed insider told The Post. “She feels ABC executives mishandled this. She followed their playbook. She went on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and then apologized again on ‘The View’ the next day,” a source said.

While Goldberg feels the suspension is overkill, conservatives have been making a lot of noise on social media that it’s not enough given the fate of Disney/ABC stars like Gina Carano and Roseanne Barr. Joining that chorus is Goldberg’s former The View co-star, Meghan McCain, who blasted Whoopi’s apology as “half-assed” and accused ABC of having a “double, triple, and even quadrupled standard” when it comes to liberal hosts.

(Via New York Post)