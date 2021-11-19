Less than a year ago, Gina Carano tweeted herself out of best role (in Disney+’s The Mandalorian) with a flurry of contempt for pronouns and an anti-Semitic meme, among other things. The far-right was so very angry about Carano’s firing and began to rail against “cancel culture,” and before long, the self-styled provocateur known as Ben Shapiro decided that he (with the Daily Wire in tow) would help resurrect Carano’s career, even as she claimed that she’d been “bullied” out of the bounty-hunting, Baby Yoda-starring series.

Well, Carano already blew through filming a Western called Terror on the Prairie (co-starring fellow outspoken convervative Nick Searcy), and here comes her next effort, which will fuel the whole Biden-Ukraine conspiracy theory. Yep, Carano’s about to focus too much on Hunter Biden’s laptop in My Son Hunter, a biopic of Joe Biden’s beleaguered progeny. Carano will portray a secret service agent, and here are more details from Deadline:

“She is a world-weary secret service agent present at most of the Biden family’s dodgy dealings. She provides a voice of truth and Sardonic comedy over the absurd dealings of the Biden family and various Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian oligarchs,” said the pic’s producer Phelim McAleer. “She is present throughout the film – commenting and sometimes narrating the absurd life and party lifestyle of Hunter Biden and the dodgy dealings of his father.”

You know that the movie’s producer is serious about the “dodgy” descriptor, since he used it twice. Well hey, though, at least Carano knows her own audience now, and she’s probably a lot happier now. And Pedro Pascal may or may not be relieved that he won’t be explaining the significance of pronouns to any co-stars when he’s back in the armor.

