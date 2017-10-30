Getty Image

For the first time in what seems like a long time, Carmelo Anthony is having fun playing basketball. Anthony left the dysfunction of the New York Knicks behind him when he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer, joining forces with Russell Westbrook and Paul George to create another NBA superteam.

We’re only a few weeks into the 2017-18 NBA season, and while the Thunder aren’t playing incredible basketball just yet, they’ve figured out one very important piece to the NBA success puzzle; they all seem to like each. Good chemistry can take you a long way.

Beyond the basketball, though, Melo’s move out of New York gave NBA fans the chance to look at him in a different light. It was easy to forget how fun Melo can be when everything he does is under the disastrous Phil Jackson-era Knicks. He birthed the wildly successful Hoodie Melo look this summer, and with the overall positivity around his trade to the Thunder, he’s undergoing a bit of a career renaissance in terms of his perception around the league.

We were reminded about one of Melo’s fun on-court quirks in the 2017-18 NBA preseason when footage surfaced of Melo screaming some rendition of “get the f*ck out of here” during multiple rebound attempts. He was yelling “get the f*ck out of here” to his teammates, his opponents, the ball, and probably himself. Whatever Melo was doing, it made for a hilarious clip.