All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Lorde’s Virgin era reach fruition and Teddy Swims bring I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy to a natural conclusion. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Lorde — “Shapeshifter” Lorde’s new album Virgin is here at last. At just over a half hour, it’s a relatively short LP, but she gave the project a massive introduction this past weekend, when she performed it in full at a surprise Glastonbury set. Don Toliver — “FWU” A couple weeks back, Toliver celebrated his birthday by previewing a new song. The full track is here now and it’s a Mustard-produced banger.

Teddy Swims — “Need You More” Teddy Swims seems ready to leave the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy era behind, but he’s not leaving without one last hurrah: Last week, he unveiled I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition), which comes with six new songs, on top of the tracks from the Part 1 and Part 2 albums. BigXthaPlug — “Home” Feat. Shaboozey BigX has been making his way into the country world lately, and he continued that journey a few days back by linking up with Shaboozey. The two have delivered “Home,” another rap/country fusion to follow up their previous collab from 2024.

Reneé Rapp — “Mad” You won’t catch Rapp playing Elsa in a live-action Frozen movie, but she’s more than happy to keep promoting her upcoming album Bite Me. The latest offering is “Mad,” a fun anthem chastising somebody who fumbled the bag with her. Jessie Murph — “Heroin” Murph is putting her own spin on country music and she’s done it again with “Heroin.” On the stirring Sex Hysteria ballad, she sings, “You kill me slow, I get you through / Like heroin, I’ll always come back to you.”

Lizzo — “IRL” Feat. SZA Lizzo and SZA have been pals for over a decade now, so it makes sense that they’d link up on Lizzo’s new mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling. SZA hops on “IRL,” which sees Lizzo leaning into her rapper mode while SZA offers a smooth verse. Alex G — “June Guitar” Following one of the year’s best songs so far isn’t easy, but Alex did it last week with “June Guitar.” The track is a patient slow-burner that’s full of warmth.