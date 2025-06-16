All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Gunna refuse to stop and Latto extend a hand across the pond. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Gunna — “Won’t Stop” Gunna is in the midst of teasing one of the year’s biggest rap albums, which doesn’t yet have a confirmed title but is expected to arrive at some point this month. As we await more info, he continued teasing last week with “Won’t Stop,” on which he reminds the world of his determination. Nemzzz — “Art” Feat. Latto Uproxx cover star Latto is ramping up her international relations: Last week, she joined rising UK rapper Nemzzz on “Art,” the video for which has her showing him around her Atlanta stomping grounds.

Roddy Ricch — “Underdog” The F1 movie soundtrack has been fueling New Music Friday in recent weeks, and the same was true last week. Uproxx cover star Roddy Ricch delivered last week with the hard-hitting “Underdog.” J-Hope — “Killin’ It Girl” Feat. GloRilla It was a major week for J-Hope. He hosted a sort-of BTS reunion at a solo concert, and he teamed up with GloRilla on the bouncy “Killin’ It Girl.”

Smiley — “2 Mazza” Feat. Drake Drake does good by his OVO Sound artists. He has linked up with Smiley before and now they’re back at it with last week’s “2 Mazza,” a nod to their shared Toronto hometown slang. Mark Ronson and Raye — “Suzanne” Comparisons to Amy Winehouse had Raye nervous to work with frequent collaborator Mark Ronson, but she got over it. Last week, the pair released “Suzanne,” and it’s a good thing Raye got over her anxiety’s and came through with this winner.

Lil Tecca and Ken Carson — “Tic Tac Toe” Lil Tecca goes primarily solo on his new album Dopamine, but he does link up with Ken Carson for “Tic Tac Toe.” Before watching the visualizer above, note that it ought to come with a flashing lights warning. Japanese Breakfast — “My Baby (Got Nothing At All)” For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) is only a few months old, but Japanese Breakfast isn’t letting that stop her from releasing even more new music. It’s not a new album cycle, but she unveiled “My Baby (Got Nothing At All),” her contribution to the Materialists soundtrack, last week.