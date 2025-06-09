All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Sabrina Carpenter come through with another hit-to-be and Addison Rae continue her ascent to pop stardom. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild” Is it too early to name a “Song Of The Summer?” Yes, it is, but Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” is an early candidate, and the music video is just as good. Addison Rae — “Times Like These” After a rocky start to her music career, it’s time to take Rae seriously as a pop star. Her new album is out now and she celebrated last week with the moody single “Times Like These.”

Turnstile — “I Care” Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote of Turnstile’s new album, “Given how miserable and colorless most of their peers are now — no other genre revels in performative dreariness like the lip-ring soul-patch merchants populating your local modern rock radio station — the sheer effervescence of Turnstile feels like a small miracle. And Never Enough shines like an 80-degree day after endless months of rain.” Teddy Swims — “God Went Crazy” As of May, Swims is the owner of the longest-charting song in Hot 100 history. He clearly has more greatness left in him, too, like with last week’s single on which he proclaims to a special somebody, “God went crazy when He painted you.”

Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire” On his upcoming album Play, it sounds like Sheeran is really letting the sounds of the world guide his direction. “Sapphire,” his latest single, for example, leans into an Indian influence, which he amps up further in the track’s video. Jessie Murph — “Touch Me Like A Gangster” Murph is always a lyrical delight, as she is on her latest single: “I do not give a f*ck / I want you on your worst behavior / Touch me like a gangster / Rock me, baby boy, give it hell / This bed ain’t gon’ break itself.”

GloRilla — “Typa” On “Typa,” GloRilla goes full Keyshia Cole by sampling her 2005 song “Love.” She also goes full NFL in the video by casting Carolina Panthers receiver Xavier Legette to play her love interest. Bailey Zimmerman — “Comin’ In Cold” Zimmerman has emerged as one of country’s biggest rising stars in the past few years, and now he’s continuing his ascent with a new album, Different Night Same Rodeo. Last week, he shared “Comin’ In Cold,” a fun song about an old flame.