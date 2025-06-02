All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Tate McRae continue the F1 dominance and Lorde deliver a powerful statement. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Alex G — “Afterlife” Alex G has been going for a while now, but he finds himself at the start of a new journey: Last week, he announced Headlights, his first album on a major label (RCA Records, specifically). So far, so good: He also shared “Afterlife,” a catchy Americana number with a fun video. Addison Rae — “Fame Is A Gun” Rae is best known for her social media fame, yeah, but lately, she’s been making impressive headway as a pop star. She’s had quite the run since “Diet Pepsi,” and her latest bop, “Fame Is A Gun,” sees her explore the impact of her celebrity.

Obongjayar — “Holy Mountain” Obongjayar enjoyed a strong debut era, with his debut album Some Nights I Dream Of Doors performing well on the UK charts and the Fred Again.. collab “Adore U” nearing the top of the singles chart there. Now he’s onto his sophomore LP, Paradise Now, and songs like the head-bobbing “Holy Mountain.” d4vd — “Where Did You Go?” d4vd already dropped Withered but he had some unfinished business to take care of on the new deluxe edition. Using the digital audio workstation app BandLab, he made some songs, and some of those found homes the Petals To Thorns EP, but now “Where Did You Go?” is finally out via the deluxe.

Ava Max — “Lovin Myself” Many love Ava Max and it turns out she loves herself, too. She makes that especially clear on “Lovin Myself,” which sounds like it’s about something more intimate than just self esteem. Conan Gray — “This Song” Uproxx cover star Conan Gray followed the announcement of his album Wishbone with “This Song.” The song is a romantic one and it comes with an equally heartwarming video.