All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. This week saw a rare Cardi B sighting and Benson Boone having a little fun with his public image. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Cardi B — “Outside” We don’t get new Cardi B all that often: She’s had three solo singles since 2021. The third of those, though, arrived last week, and “Outside” sees her seemingly addressing the demise of her relationship with Offset. Benson Boone — “Mr Electric Blue” Yeah, people like to tease Boone sometimes, but he uses it to his advantage in his funny new “Mr Electric Blue” video. It’s a solid self-deprecating skit that sees Boone poking fun at his backflipping ways.

Ed Sheeran — “Drive” Sheeran often has a guitar in his hand, but he’s not usually using it to make riff-heavy rock music. That’s what he did last week, though, switching lanes for his F1 movie soundtrack contribution “Drive.” Lorde — “Hammer” Here’s that “ode to city life and horniness” Lorde promised: On “Hammer,” she sings, “There’s a heat in the pavement, my mercury’s raising / Don’t know if it’s love or if it’s ovulation / When you’re holding a hammer, everything looks like a nail.” The video’s worth the watch, too (there’s a butt tattoo involved).

Central Cee and Sexyy Red — “Guilt Trippin” The latest from Central Cee and Sexyy is ready to deliver mellow summer vibes, and the “Guilt Trippin” hook is immediately catchy: “You ain’t a b*tch, but baby, you’re my b*tch / You ain’t a ho, but baby, you’re my ho.” Teddy Swims and BigXthaPlug — “All Gas No Brakes” Swims has clearly gotten over his early-career fear of writing original songs. Last week, he linked up with another rising star, BigXthaPlug, on the soulful new collab “All Gas No Brakes.”

Wednesday — “Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)” After MJ Lenderman had a big solo 2024, the focus is back on Wednesday. The group announced Bleeds, a new album, last week, and good news if you loved Rat Saw God: They’re describing the upcoming LP as a “spiritual successor.” Fred Again.., Skepta, and PlaqueBoyMax — “Victory Lap” Fred isn’t afraid of leaning on a lengthy sample, and it tends to work out pretty well for him: On “Victory Lap,” a new link-up with Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax, the chorus uses a Doechii verse from her and Rico Nasty’s “Swamp B*tches.”