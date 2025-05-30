The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Rico Nasty, Samara Cyn, and Sexyy Red. With summer inching closer, rap and hip-hop are back outside — so to speak. New York standard-bearers The LOX led the charge with their Red Bull Spiral freestyle: Meanwhile, the girlies took control, with Rico Nasty dropping yet another video from her new album, Lethal: “Son Of A Gun.” Samara Cyn joined her tourmate Smino in showing off their “Brand New Teeth.” Clipse made their long-awaited comeback with “Ace Trumpets.” And Sexyy Red gave one hell of a co-sign to rising star Pluto on her “Whim Whammiee” remix. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 30, 2025.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Benji Blue Bills & BNYX — Out The Blue The burgeoning Atlanta rapper and superstar-stamped Philly producer team up to craft a hard-hitting collection of trap rap bangers, led by the surprisingly soulful “I Wonder.” Together, they establish a truly unique sound, making for a standout project that unlike anything else on the market today.

Bruiser Wolf — Potluck Detroit native Bruiser Wolf is best recognized as a member of Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade, Wolf has as quirky a delivery as that of his benefactor (somewhere between Danny’s, E-40’s, and Cee-Lo Green’s) with the off-beat sense of humor that is the hallmark of Motor City rap. Featuring production from Harry Fraud, Knxwledge, Sango, and more, it’s a sleeper hit in the making. GoldLink — Enoch Okay, look… This may be controversial, but I’m going to posit a question: has GoldLink been in artist jail for long enough? I know we are all supposed to be mad at the guy, but on the scale of horrid things rappers have done and said over the last couple of years, maybe disrespecting Mac Miller is small potatoes compared to, say, advocating for literal Nazis? All I’m saying is, there are only a handful of rappers bridging the gap between EDM and rap, and he’s one of, like, the five best at it. Here’s a reminder, at least.

Luh Tyler — Florida Boy Nearly every song that Tyler has released in the run-up to his latest album has been good to great, so it should come as no surprise that the completed project justifies the 19-year-old’s hype. While I’d like to see some more artistic growth in the near future for him, the recent output of his immediate predecessor as teen rap star du jour, Lil Tecca, suggests a better than decent chance that’s on the way. Ovrkast. — While The Iron Is Hot Oakland rapper Ovrkast. is perhaps best known for his production on Earl Sweatshirt’s 2019 EP Feet of Clay, but he’s just as compelling as a solo artist in his own right. Although he reset his career in 2023 (literally, with an EP, RESET!), his recalibrated approach has resulted in some magnetic alt-rap that weaves in influences from jazz, hardcore boom-bap, and more contemporary sounds. My pick for best release of the week.

Singles/Videos Busta Rhymes — “New York Knicks Anthem (Remix)” Feat. Joey Badass, Papoose, and Nems Busta repurposes his 2006 Big Bang Theory single into a celebratory anthem cheering on his beloved hometown team as they stave off elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals. The additions of Joey and Nems are timely; Joey has put the city on his back as the current bearer of the Big Apple flag in a one vs. everybody rap battle that has him tussling with seemingly every underground rapper in LA, while Nems famously coined the catchphrases that New Yorkers can be heard screaming into any available microphone or camera with every New York win.

DMX — “Bring Out The Worst” Feat. Joyner Lucas A posthumous single from the notorious dog lover, “Bring Out The Worst” is a fascinating glimpse at Earl in his mid-90s form, rapping over more contemporary production. I’m not sure if he’d have appreciated or hated Joyner Lucas, but presumably, his estate has a better grasp on his wishes than those of us who’ve been chronically online for the Mass rapper’s mishegoss. IDK — “Winston Wolf” Feat. No ID The title card of IDK’s latest loosie music video posits that rap music has gotten a little too serious lately. Arguably, this is true. But besides injecting a little whimsy into our musical day-to-day, the larger, more pressing need filled by “Winston Wolf” is matching a playful No ID with IDK’s sharp wit. The Chicago producer just did a full project with one of my favorite rappers — is it greedy if I ask for one more?