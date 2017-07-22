Are Sports Jerseys The New Billboards?

John Wall Is Set To Sign A Mammoth Contract Extension With The Wizards

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.21.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Since before free agency began in early July, the basketball world has known that John Wall held an ace in the hole. That trump card came in the form of a reported offer from the Washington Wizards on the designated player exception that would extend his contract and guarantee him more than $200 million.

Now, it appears as if Wall has chosen to accept that contract, as reported by David Aldridge of NBA.com.

It comes as no surprise that Wall would accept this contract, which brings him approximately $170 million in “new money” along with a fourth-year player option on the contract that can be exercised for the 2022-2023 season. Wall later announced his extension on UNINTERRUPTED.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSJOHN WALLNBA Free Agency 2017WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 12 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP