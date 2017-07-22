John Wall Is Set To Sign A Mammoth Contract Extension With The Wizards

Getty Image

Since before free agency began in early July, the basketball world has known that John Wall held an ace in the hole. That trump card came in the form of a reported offer from the Washington Wizards on the designated player exception that would extend his contract and guarantee him more than $200 million.

Now, it appears as if Wall has chosen to accept that contract, as reported by David Aldridge of NBA.com.

John Wall has agreed to the designated player veteran exception in Washington, per source, that will pay him a total of $207M through 2023. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

It comes as no surprise that Wall would accept this contract, which brings him approximately $170 million in “new money” along with a fourth-year player option on the contract that can be exercised for the 2022-2023 season. Wall later announced his extension on UNINTERRUPTED.