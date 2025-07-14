All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a new Justin Bieber era launch out of nowhere and Clipse make a major comeback of their own. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Justin Bieber — “Way It Is” Feat. Gunna Justin Bieber unexpectedly announced a new album last week, and hours later, Swag was out. He tapped a number of guests to help bring the project to life, including Sexyy Red, Lil B, Dijon, Cash Cobain, Mk.gee, Daniel Caesar, and Gunna. The latter joined on “Way It Is,” which, like many other songs from the album, leans heavily on smooth ’90s synth sounds. Clipse and Kendrick Lamar — “Chains & Whips” On the hip-hop side, last week’s big narrative belonged to Clipse, returning with Let God Sort Em Out, their first album in over 15 years. The project has already been praised as well-rounded and superlative, thanks in part to guest spots like Kendrick Lamar popping up on “Chains & Whips.”

Deftones — “My Mind Is A Mountain” Deftones haven’t been away for as long as Clipse, but their return is nonetheless very welcomed. After some rumors, the band announced private music, their first album since 2020’s Ohms, and shared the punishing lead single “My Mind Is A Mountain.” Blackpink — “Jump” Huge week for comebacks: Blackpink just dropped their first new single since 2023. The song is “Jump,” an aggressive plunge into kinetic hardstyle electronic music.

Burna Boy — “Change Your Mind” Feat. Shaboozey Shaboozey has been a busy collaborator lately. He’s already teamed up with BigXthaPlug and Jelly Roll over the past few months, and now Burna Boy has joined that list. The two link on “Change Your Mind,” an understandably country-influenced standout from the Afrobeats king’s new album No Sign Of Weakness. Giveon — “I Can Tell” Amid last week’s busy release schedule, the reliably solid Giveon came through with his latest album, Beloved. Uproxx’s Aaron Williams describes “I Can Tell” as “a throwback to a time when R&B exclusively featured live instruments and songwriters explored every aspect of falling in and out of love.”

Tyla — “Is It” It remains to be seen when we’ll get those “full-on rap songs” Tyla has promised, but the South African star is rolling out her upcoming project We Wanna Party with songs like dance-ready party-starter “Is It.” Kid Cudi — “Grave” Cudi has teased a guitar-driven direction for his upcoming album Free, and he didn’t do anything to dispel that last week with “Grave,” which sees Cudi leaving destructive tendencies in his past.