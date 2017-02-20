The Most Epic Dunks From The NBA Slam Contest

Kevin Durant And Russell Westbrook Made Things Real Awkward Before The All-Star Game

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.19.17 49 mins ago

So much of the anticipation going into All-Star Weekend in New Orleans surrounded the ongoing feud/beef/whatever you wanna call it between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The two haven’t spoken (formally, at least) since Durant left Oklahoma City to sign with the Warriors last summer, aside from a few heated on-court exchanges when Durant returned to OKC to play the Thunder earlier this month.

In case you were wondering whether the former teammates and friends would use this opportunity to bury the hatchet and move on with their lives, the answer so far has been an emphatic no. Instead, they have both apparently opted to act like former boyfriend/girlfriend who accidentally ran into each other at the club they both used to go to and pretend that the other doesn’t exist and feign like they’re not gonna let it ruin their good time.

Apparently, it started in the locker-room where their lockers were situated about as far away from one another as logistically possible, which we’re sure was nothing more than just a coincidence.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNBA All-Star 2017RUSSELL WESTBROOK

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP