Getty/Uproxx

Rudy Gobert is one of the NBA’s top defensive players, finishing second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting last season behind Draymond Green and ahead of Kawhi Leonard.

With Gordon Hayward departing for Boston this summer, Gobert finds himself as the top star on the Utah Jazz. Gobert’s 2017-18 campaign was slowed by a knee injury that kept him out for three weeks, but he has recently returned to anchor one of the NBA’s top defenses and rejoin a team that, after a rough patch, seems to have hit its stride a bit in the West.

Gobert spoke with Dime Magazine on Wednesday as he promoted an upcoming Twitter giveaway for fans (@rudygobert27) that he’s partnering with Destiny 2 on. We, naturally, discussed video games, but also talked about his health, what he thinks led to the Jazz’s surge towards the end of his rehab, the frustrations of being a defensive star in an offense obsessed league, and what’s impressed him about Utah’s emerging star in rookie Donovan Mitchell.

When did you start getting into gaming and why is Destiny 2 one of your favorites?

I started playing my first time when I was four years old. My brother used to play the Super Nintendo and all that stuff, so I got into that when I was really young and then I just started discovering my own games and getting my own style. I think when Destiny 1 came out, I just started to play and I really loved it. I spent a lot, a lot of time playing this game and so I was really excited for a second one.