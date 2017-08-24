Getty Image

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder are not in negotiations for his contract extension. Both sides know the numbers and the terms. A deal is on the table, and most people involved think Russ will re-sign. But right now it seems that neither side is sure if the NBA’s Most Valuable Player will be in Oklahoma City past this season.

Westbrook has had an extension offer on the table for some time now, but sources say the point guard has yet to give an answer on the terms. According to story written by ESPN’s Royce Young on Wednesday, Westbrook is in no hurry to sign the extension offer the Thunder presented him with earlier in the summer. As Young frames it, Westbrook is known for his commitment to the Thunder, but it’s unclear if that commitment will last past next season.