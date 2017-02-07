Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You may or may not have heard that there was a stunning upset in the world of professional sports over the weekend. Yes, we’re talking of course about the Sacramento Kings’ improbable victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. With time winding down in the overtime period, Steph Curry somehow got free for what should’ve been an easy, game-winning layup. But the two-time MVP missed, handing the Kings perhaps their best win in recent memory.

But nothing is ever that simple, especially since the NBA has decided to simultaneously regale us and admonish themselves with this little thing called The Last Two Minute Report. According to their findings, Darren Collison should’ve been called for a foul on Curry before the Warriors inbounded the ball.

00:06.2 Foul: Away from Play Darren Collison Stephen Curry

Collison (SAC) grabs Curry (GSW) and affects his FOM during the inbound

The Warriors refused to make excuses after the game, but it’s a call that absolutely could’ve made a difference in the outcome. Golden State was down one with just over six seconds remaining and would’ve gotten a free throw and retained possession of the ball.

Therein lies the rub of these reports. The NBA won’t change the outcome, nor will they have the teams involved replay those possessions. It’s why both the referees’ union and many players around the league consider it an exercise in futility. For now, at least, it’s here to stay, but it seems likely commissioner Adam Silver will have to rethink it somewhere down the line.

