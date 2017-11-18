Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday night’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as substantial underdogs, and given the nature of the home team’s 2-13 record, that made quite a bit of sense.

However, Harrison Barnes scored 15 points before halftime, and with quite a bit of help from the visitors, Dallas took a 12-point advantage into the break while appearing to be in the driver’s seat.

From there, though, Tom Thibodeau happened, and the head coach’s halftime message to the Wolves was passed along through the prism of star wing Jimmy Butler.