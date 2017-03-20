Getty Image

Kevin Durant received a less-than-warm welcome from the Oklahoma City crowd in his first game back as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Durant was heckled by the OKC faithful for being soft and was serenaded with “cupcake” chants. After the game,his mother voiced her disappointment in the reception her son received from the Thunder fans, but the Warriors players seemed to steer into the skid as players wore cupcake shirts in the locker room after the game.

The players might have rallied around Durant and embraced the taunts, but the organization was reportedly upset with the way the Thunder handled his return. Durant and the Warriors are back in Oklahoma City on Monday, and while Durant traveled with the team he’s not expected to be on the bench for the game. However, being back in Oklahoma brings up feelings from the first meeting, where the Warriors were “furious and bewildered” by how the Thunder handled his return and the lack of public support the team gave Durant in his return, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Sources say the Warriors were of the mindset that someone from ownership or management should have addressed the media on Durant’s behalf to help ease the tension upon his return. The feeling is that Durant should have been acknowledged or thanked, in a news conference setting, for his nine years of excellent service.

While I understand wanting the best for your players, it seems a bit ridiculous being “furious” as an organization about how another team went about welcoming back a player that just left in free agency. No one in their right mind could have anticipated Durant receiving a warm welcome from the Oklahoma City fans, and nothing the Thunder did as an organization would have kept Durant from being booed and heckled. To think otherwise is absurd.