‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Has A Bird Problem

#Playstation 4 #Xbox One #Star Wars: Battlefront #Star Wars
10.08.17 1 hour ago

The Star Wars: Battlefront II beta showed off the incredible graphics and refined action fans can expect when the full game releases on November 17th, but historians of the galaxy far, far away learned something unexpected during the beta: Naboo has a serious bird problem.

The homeworld of eventual Emperor Palpatine and Padmé Amidala, the mother of Luke and Leia, Naboo is an idyllic and luscious world with forests and waterfalls that compliment the rounded architecture of both the humans of Naboo and underwater-dwelling Gungans. Now, a new, canonical detail has been added to the Star Wars universe — the fact that Naboo’s capital city, Theed, is overwhelmed by white birds. Possibly doves. They’re everywhere.

EA/Dice

Around The Web

TOPICS#Playstation 4#Xbox One#Star Wars: Battlefront#Star Wars
TAGSplaystation 4Star WarsStar Wars: Battlefrontxbox one

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP