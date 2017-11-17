EA/Dice

The dramatic shifts in pricing for heroes, historic fan uproar, and eventual removal of all real-money transactions from Star Wars: Battlefront II have overshadowed the game’s release with accusations of pay-to-win systems and egregious greed. Stepping back, and taking it for what it is, Battlefront II is a beautiful game that offers major improvements over its predecessor. On one hand, it feels like EA and Dice listened to fans to make it a much deeper and satisfying package, with a full-fledged campaign mode and a bread-and-butter multiplayer mode featuring an impressive amount of fan service. Unfortunately, even with EA working to distance the game from its borderline cruel progression system, it’s near-impossible to separate the gameplay from the grind that’s the spine of the game.

For better or worse, Battlefront II is going to be talked about for years to come. Not because of its breathtaking renderings of classic Star Wars locales, or the most exciting space battles since X-Wing Vs. Tie Fighter was booted on a Windows 3.1 machine, but because it could be the black rider, signaling the end of gaming as we know it. As an enthusiast and an apologist for the gaming medium, this was the first Triple-A title that I can recall ever to make me question what I was doing with my life. Why do I want to play a game as a second job just to have “fun?” Why do I spend $60 for the privilege to spend more money?

Even with EA reducing the time it takes to unlock Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker for multiplayer (originally clocked at around 40 hours each), the game is still a grind. Loot boxes, which contain power-ups for your characters that, for a short time (and again in the future), can be bought with real money so you have to “play less” to unlock them. Where are we as gamers when we have to pay money to play less? That doesn’t seem like an enjoyable way to pass the time.

All of this would be different if the game had superlative combat, but on the ground, which is where you’ll spend most of your time, the fighting is clunky and repetitive. Aside from the visuals, it feels like this game could’ve come out in 2006. It’s all about choke points and a meat grinder full of lasers and catchphrases to ping that Pavlovian bell for a galaxy far, far away.

This is what makes this so heartbreaking. Star Wars is supposed to be fun. That’s why so many people are picking up Battlefront II. Yoda vs. Kylo Ren in the lab where they make the clones in Episode II? Sign me up. But stiff controls and a total inability to defend oneself in Heroes vs. Villains (if you can find a match) quickly sucks the joy from the pretty lightsabers dancing in the rain. Every mode has greatness within it, totally negated by an equal and opposite negative aspect. Battlefront II is a video game embodiment of the battle between the dark side and the light side.