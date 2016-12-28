Video Games Can Get You Into College

Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ Will Make Your Laptop More Like A Console

12.28.16 23 hours ago 2 Comments

Microsoft

In the relentless war of smuggery between PC gamers and console gamers, one argument console gamers undeniably have the advantage on is that their hardware is built, from the ground up, to be used for games. And it’s true that most PCs just don’t handle games as well as they could, since they have a dozen other jobs to handle. Fortunately, Microsoft has a solution for that.

The Verge is reporting Microsoft’s experimenting with a “game mode” for PCs that will disable certain background processes and allow players to reallocate processor and GPU resources when playing a game. In other words, it makes your laptop more like a console and thus better able to handle the stresses of playing video games.

This is another step in the Xboxification of every Windows 10 PC, something that the company spent much of 2016 working on. And it’s an interesting idea not least of which because it would open up PC gaming, a relatively niche hobby even within the relatively niche hobby that is gaming, to a wider audience. That said, the question really becomes how simple all this can be made, and whether the broader Windows 10 user base even wants to game. Still, if nothing else, it gives PC gamers more resources to play.

(via The Verge)

TAGSpc gamingvideo games

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 hours ago
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 6 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP