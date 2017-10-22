Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Original Xbox games are starting to appear on the Xbox One’s marketplace for some users, and as expected, there are some classics that are about to drop just in time for the holiday season when newer, shinier games are available. Nostalgia’s tough to work past, especially for gamers, so here’s the list of games that people are starting to populate.

Crimson Skies

Fuzion Frenzy

Dead to Rights

The King of Fighters: Neo Wave

Red Faction II

Crimson Skies and Fuzion Frenzy have been available to download since the Xbox 360’s marketplace, so those have had hubs for a long while. Crimson Skies has been rumored to make its comeback for years as a fan favorite, and KOF: Neo Wave is a pleasant little surprise for fans of the fighting genre.

Then, to whet the appetites of OG Xbox users further, Twitter user h0x0d posted a collection of titles which he claims will kick off the Xbox One’s backward’s compatibility launch, which is scheduled to happen “by the end of 2017.” In addition to the above five titles, he listed the following: