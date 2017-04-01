Fox

WARNING: Spoilers for Alien: Covenant at CinemaCon are below and continue to blister your original view of the Alien franchise. Read at your own risk.

Ridley Scott has not shied away from spoiling anything and everything he can in regards to Alien: Covenant before its arrival on May 19th. Instead of keeping secrets tightly guarded with tiny hints and talk of “Alien DNA” as he did with Prometheus, Scott and Fox have laid plenty of surprises for folks out in the open thanks to festival appearances and convention panels. SXSW brought plenty of praise and spoils for those looking for answers to the Alien mythos and now CinemaCon is bringing more, dropping footage that bridges the conclusion of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

It’s pretty obvious that Michael Fassbender’s David plays a sinister role in both films, even if his final motivations aren’t entirely clear at this point. What is clear is that there is no redemption for the android, unless you want to count Walter, his updated form on Covenant. He’s bad to the core and judging from the spoilers we’ve seen, it doesn’t go well for any human that comes into contact with him. The latest spoiler deals with him too and expands upon that aspect.