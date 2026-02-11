As Charli XCX was in the midst of her culture-defining Brat summer in 2024, she was also working on a secret movie. It didn’t really stay secret for long, though, as word about Erupcja (the title being the Polish word for “eruption”) quickly got out during filming.

Erupcja is just the latest entry in Charli’s quickly expanding filmography. In just 2025 and 2026, she appears in 100 Nights Of Hero, I Want Your Sex, The Gallerist, Faces Of Death, and of course, The Moment.

Ahead of the movie’s debut, keep reading for everything you need to know.