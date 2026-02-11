As Charli XCX was in the midst of her culture-defining Brat summer in 2024, she was also working on a secret movie. It didn’t really stay secret for long, though, as word about Erupcja (the title being the Polish word for “eruption”) quickly got out during filming.
Erupcja is just the latest entry in Charli’s quickly expanding filmography. In just 2025 and 2026, she appears in 100 Nights Of Hero, I Want Your Sex, The Gallerist, Faces Of Death, and of course, The Moment.
Ahead of the movie’s debut, keep reading for everything you need to know.
Plot
An official synopsis reads, “A romantic vacation goes awry when a volcanic eruption strands Bethany (Charli XCX) and her soon-to-be fiancé, Rob (Will Madden) in Warsaw, Poland. Bethany takes the explosive event as a sign to ditch her baggage, reunite with childhood friend Nel (Lena Góra) and traipse across lofts, clubs and back alleys, all the while becoming entangled in an emotional web that challenges her sense of self.” The movie is also described as “a delightful anti-romantic comedy about the pains and pleasures of being in love.”
Charli previously said of initially talking with director Pete Ohs about the movie:
“The way he talked about making his films felt akin to making an album and the chance meeting also felt equivalent to the conversational and spontaneous nature of his film making. Our processes felt linked in some kind of way and it felt right and exciting to pursue some kind of collaboration.”
Cast
The movie stars Charli XCX, Lena Góra, Will Madden, and Jeremy O. Harris. Charli and Góra also co-wrote the movie alongside Ohs.
In an interview with Variety, Ohs said of Charli:
“Charli is an excellent actress. She is a performer. She understands what it’s like to have a camera pointed at her. She understands how to convey things through all the different ways in which we communicate, whether it’s with body language or your voice or your facial expressions. She had a scene where she cried, without being asked — she could deliver all the goods. She’s a legit actress. I am proud of us for making a movie this way during Brat summer.”
Release Date
The film is set to premiere in theaters on April 17.
Trailer
Check out the Erupcja trailer below.