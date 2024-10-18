Mamoudou Athie doesn’t mind taking risks. In fact, he’s rarely tempted to say “yes” to something that’s a sure thing.

That doesn’t mean he hasn’t landed everything from streaming indies and Emmy nominations to franchise features and animated Oscar winners. He stays booked in hip-hop musicals like Netflix’s The Get Down, psychological horrors like Archive 81, and prestige mini-series like FXX’s Oh Jerome, No. Most recently, he landed a new gig opposite Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in an A24 romance that will likely break the internet thanks to its star power.

But the success Athie’s seen in his career isn’t strategic. It’s just the byproduct of his very simple philosophy of what acting should be: fun.

“There’s 1,001 different reasons to do a movie,” he tells Uproxx. “It’s not just about, ‘How does this get me to the next lily pad?’ Look, that’s a way to do it, and some people do that successfully, but it’s just not as fun. And if I’m going to be an actor, I better be having fun.”

Of course, Athie’s idea of fun might be slightly different from others.

We’re talking about his work in the latest entry in the Yorgos Lanthimos’ Weird Cinematic Universe, Kinds of Kindness, which you can stream on Hulu. The baffling, darkly comedic trio of fables sees Athie playing a variety of roles – a swim instructor, a coroner, a cop – while navigating everything from cults and cannibalism to, what might be, one of the year’s most uncomfortable sex scenes.

With Kinds of Kindness, a film so rooted in grotesque absurdism you’re psychologically clawing your way to its hours-long finish line, Athie’s a steadying presence, someone relatable and empathetic in the modern mythic trilogy of monsters and the men who become them. It’s unlike anything he’s done before, a project that practically terrified him at times. That’s exactly why he was so quick to dive in.

“There’s a kind of dignity and self-respect that you have to have as a human being and a particular kind of shamelessness as an actor to be able to do what’s required of some characters,” he explains, noting that a Yorgos film requires plenty of the latter. “If I want to be my fullest self as an actor, then I can’t hold myself back by commenting on something that’s scary to me or undesirable or even disgusting.”