‘The Substance’ Doesn’t Need Awards To Be A Masterpiece

There is good and there is Oscars good. The Substance is GREAT. Like, disown members of your family if they don’t love it great, but writer/director Coralie Fargeat’s utterly fascinating and shocking film is absolutely not going to win any major Oscars.

For anyone in need of a refresher, The Substance is about a faded star (Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle) fighting a full-scale war against age-aided irrelevancy. When a mysterious solution is presented, she buys in and unleashes the most monstrous creation imaginable: a vibrant, perfect younger version of herself who isn’t great at sharing (Margaret Qualley as Sue). The film is a penetrating satire about toxic male-gaze-defined beauty standards in Hollywood and youth obsession. It’s also a body horror story that evokes comparisons to the works of Sam Raimi and John Carpenter.

Were it not for that last part, you might think the film would have better odds for gold, but horror almost always has to deal with a respect deficit and the truly berserk back half of the film – a 25-minute blitz of blood and mayhem – puts a definitive end to any Oscar dreams. This fact calls into question (for, perhaps, the one millionth time) the relevance of these awards.

If your celebration of cinematic excellence runs through narrow channels defined by decrepit ideas about what is and isn’t award worthy, you’re not really in the business of celebrating excellence, you’re in the business of jerking off. And that business has a cooling effect on innovation at a time when white noise and focus-group tested templates for success fill the space – a deluge of ephemera or content, nothing classic or worthy of discussion or remembrance.

Fargeat is two full length films into defining a specific style that is allergic to that kind of movie. Instead, she uses shock to say something. In 2017s Revenge, a story about a woman violently assaulted who goes on a rampage in pursuit of justice, the volume of blood turns a house into a slip and slide, and extreme closeups of wounds prove jarring. The film is raw, but the message is crystal clear about the distrubing way women are treated (on screen and off) as disposable sex objects as you root for Matilda Lutz’ Jen to keep fighting and keep surviving, displaying an almost supernatural resilience.

In The Substance, Fargeat deploys some of the same methods – tanker trucks full of blood, slow motion hyper-focus on things like rotting flesh and Dennis Quaid shoving prawns into his maw. But it shifts from a literal desert to a moral one in Hollywood – brighter, bolder, and causative of the psychological torment and physical devastation wrought by the aforementioned unrealistic beauty standards that twist people inside out.

The horror comes from a spine split the length of Demi Moore’s torso (and all that comes next), but also from a scene where Qualley’s character becomes paranoid while exposed during the shooting of a fitness video.