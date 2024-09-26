Our idea of time is all wrong. We assign meaningless words to describe how it behaves – it moves quickly, it stands still. We miss it when it’s gone. We can’t wait for it to get here. But in director Megan Park’s latest genre-bending coming-of-age comedy, time isn’t the problem, we are.

Or rather, our obsession with measuring it and our inability to simply enjoy it.

Appreciating the moment isn’t a particularly revolutionary concept for a film; there are plenty of feel-good dramas that have preached the same, but Park’s cheekily-named My Old Ass finds a way to, if not reinvent the wheel, certainly reshape it for a new generation. And that’s because nothing about the 90-minute comedy — not the way it uses star Aubrey Plaza, not its manipulation of time-travel, its tone, its ending, or its treatment of white dudes named Chad – turns out the way you might expect.

“It’s this combination of high concept sci-fi, but done in a kind of subtle, really heartwarming way,” Plaza explained when we spoke with her and her co-star Maisy Stella. “That’s what I really loved about it.”

Plaza plays the older version of the film’s lead, Elliott. She pops up early on, summoned by a haphazardly brewed mug of shroom tea to act as a sort of psylocibin-fueled ghost of Christmas future. (Yes, the film is set in the doldrums of summer in northern Ontario but, like with everything else about this premise, you just need to go with it.) She’s here to help (or haunt) her younger self, played by Stella, a singer and actress who previously starred on Nashville.

Where Plaza’s Elliott is slightly acidic, sharpened by life experiences her younger self hasn’t suffered through yet, Stella’s Elliott is full of hope and excitement for the future. She’s spent 18 years stalling at her parents cranberry farm, cruising the glassy waters of Muskoka in her rusty Tiller boat, and camping out on its wild islands with her friends. She’s on the precipice of something – adulthood, or at least the stepping block to it – and desperate to escape her quaint utopia. So, when the shrooms hit different and a 39-year-old version of herself appears, pleading with her to spend more time with her family, to soak up her last season of childhood, and warning against interacting with her dad’s new farmhand, she’s a bit disappointed. Her brothers are weird, her parents clueless, and she’s fairly certain she’s gay. What is this single, unemployed crone even talking about? But Plaza’s spirit guide just won’t go away, eventually putting her number in Elliott’s phone under the moniker “My Old Ass” to text vague warnings and even less concrete directions on what the young girl should do to avoid ending up like her.

According to Stella, this is where a lesser movie, one without Park’s uncommon insight into the look and sound of a generation not her own, would fail at separating itself from every other coming-of-age comedy out there.

“She just has a really crazy ability to write for this generation and it just comes very naturally to her,” the actress says. “She doesn’t really fall into the traps that I see a lot with movies for Gen Z.”

In My Old Ass, Park doesn’t use a wide brush to paint the younger gen as naive, impulsive, or ill-equipped to handle some hard truths. Her heroine isn’t self-absorbed or glued to her phone or ignorant of the world around her. In short, she doesn’t treat Gen Z with disdain or pity, she’s not here to fix them or change their singular point of view. Instead of placing the burden of enlightenment squarely on young Elliott’s shoulders, Park makes a case for why the older generations – Plaza’s character and anyone over 30 watching this thing – need to rethink their relationship with time too. Sure, youth often takes it for granted, but maybe we place too much importance on its passing. Maybe it’s not something to miss, to look back on in regret, to get stuck in like flies in honey. And having the benefit of it doesn’t necessarily make us any smarter or mistake-proof than kids like Elliott, so free and fearless and incapable of thinking past the moment they can’t possibly fear or plan for the future.