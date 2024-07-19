Being busy suits Katy O’Brian. In fact, the few hours of downtime she’s enjoying between filming scenes for her just-announced zombie comedy (helmed by George A. Romero’s daughter) are enough to leave her “bored out of her mind.”

That’s partly why she’s stayed booked these past few years, skipping from Star Wars series to Marvel sequels, bodybuilding romance thrillers and disaster blockbusters. But forward momentum is only half the story. O’Brian’s unlikely rise to go-to action hire has also come thanks to her persistence, her willingness to confront the challenge of preconceived notions on which characters she can convincingly play, and the ease with which she smashes them (sometimes, literally). She did that in Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding earlier this year, playing a professional bodybuilder caught up in a dangerous love story, and she’s set to do it again — in Tina Romero’s Queer sci-fi comedy about a group of drag queens slaying the undead and in the upcoming Mission Impossible installment.

But right now? Right now, she’s chasing tornadoes in Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters.

O’Brian had just two hours to speed read Chung’s script before signing on to the role of Dani, a member of Glen Powell’s slightly unhinged Tornado Wranglers crew. Outfitted in a western belt buckle and ten-gallon cowboy hat, O’Brian admits that split decision came with unforeseen consequences – outrunning actual storms while filming in Tornado Alley during tornado season and dining on motel dinners for three months straight – but ultimately, she took the role so that when audiences flocked to theaters, they see her in a different light.

We spoke with O’Brian about the struggle to avoid typecasting, her Midwestern upbringing and its ties to the film, and her rom-com ambitions.

You’ve had a couple of big years. Do you feel the pressure to keep working at a certain pace now?

I really just love working with creative people on creative projects, so I’m hoping that I get to continue to do that. I’m getting to do a fun little project with George Romero’s daughter. I’m filming that right now. Then Mission Impossible comes out next year, and I don’t know what else. Just keep hiring me, please.

Has Tom Cruise been kicking your ass?

[laughs] I really can’t talk about anything Mission Impossible but … no one kicks my ass.

Stunts and fight scenes are one thing, mother nature is another. You’re from the Midwest, was anything about filming Twisters triggering for you?

The weather doesn’t bother me. I didn’t know that I would be there as long as I would. That was something that might’ve made me take pause just because it was a long time away from your family and we were kind of living in motels with just microwaves and mini fridges. I have a bowel disease and that’s very difficult for me. So I think I would’ve taken a little bit more pause and kind of come up with a better plan. But in all honestly, it’s really hard to say no to a project that Isaac is working on.

Would you call yourself an adrenaline junkie?

I would say no, because I tend to just be happy chilling at home, but the second someone’s like, ‘Let’s go do this crazy thing,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s do that!’ So I guess as long as I’ve got a partner and it feels competently safe, if someone asked me to go skydiving tomorrow, I would be a hundred percent down. I just started rock climbing because I’m afraid of heights. It’s one of those things that, if you fear it, chase it. Right?