Following reports that DC Films and Warner Bros. were looking in a new direction for who should play Batman, the man under the cowl himself shot down any rumors of being ousted as the Caped Crusader. Ben Affleck addressed the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con with a simple declaration: “It’s really great to come to Hall H and say, ‘I’m Batman,'” before continuing on with: “I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest f*cking part.”

Affleck continued to enthusiastically address the fact that he wasn’t bothered that his Batman script, which he was slated to direct, was pulled for a rewrite. He brought up his want to continue playing Bats in The Batman following a tumultuous year for the actor personally. “There’s a misconception that because I wasn’t directing it, I wasn’t enthusiastic about it,” he said to cheers throughout Hall H, while reinforcing his want to work with director Matt Reeves (who we talked to this month): “I would be a f*cking ape on the ground for Matt Reeves.”

Despite age supposedly being against him, it seems like Affleck will at the very least be the actor who will share billing for Bruce Wayne and Batman for the next few years.

(Via Variety)