Bateman VS Batman | In Theory

Ben Affleck Reassures Batman Fans At Comic-Con That ‘Batfleck’ Is Going Nowhere

#San Diego Comic-Con #SDCC 2017 #DC Cinematic Universe #Ben Affleck #Batman
07.22.17 34 mins ago

Following reports that DC Films and Warner Bros. were looking in a new direction for who should play Batman, the man under the cowl himself shot down any rumors of being ousted as the Caped Crusader. Ben Affleck addressed the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con with a simple declaration: “It’s really great to come to Hall H and say, ‘I’m Batman,'” before continuing on with: “I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest f*cking part.”

Affleck continued to enthusiastically address the fact that he wasn’t bothered that his Batman script, which he was slated to direct, was pulled for a rewrite. He brought up his want to continue playing Bats in The Batman following a tumultuous year for the actor personally. “There’s a misconception that because I wasn’t directing it, I wasn’t enthusiastic about it,” he said to cheers throughout Hall H, while reinforcing his want to work with director Matt Reeves (who we talked to this month): “I would be a f*cking ape on the ground for Matt Reeves.”

Despite age supposedly being against him, it seems like Affleck will at the very least be the actor who will share billing for Bruce Wayne and Batman for the next few years.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Diego Comic-Con#SDCC 2017#DC Cinematic Universe#Ben Affleck#Batman
TAGSBatmanBEN AFFLECKdc cinematic universeSan Diego Comic-ConSDCC 2017

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 4 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 4 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 5 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP