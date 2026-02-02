The Best Physical Media Releases Of January 2026

Streaming services are the primary way a lot of people consume their media of choice, whether that be music or TV shows or movies. Not everybody is on board, though, and some who are are getting tired of it. Regular price increases and limited streaming libraries have some consumers returning to physical media, preferring vinyl and CDs and DVDs and more, objects they can hold and own without fear of losing access, either in conjunction or instead of streaming options. Companies are more than happy to support this wave: Whatever you might be into, each month brings a slew of new releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite physical media releases of January below.

Talk Talk — Spirit Of Eden (Vinyl Reissue) Talk Talk made an experimental stylistic pivot on Spirit Of Eden, making a beloved album that would come to be seen as a pioneering work in the post-rock genre. The 1988 project ultimately went on to be one of the most influential albums of its era. Now, the project has gotten an appreciated modernization with a new vinyl reissue. This edition was cut at half-speed, meaning it’ll sound better than it ever has before. The process was overseen by drummer Lee Harris and Mark Hollis’ son Charlie, so it has the group’s stamp of approval. Get it here. Birth (4K UHD + Blu-Ray Special Edition) When Birth was released in 2004, it struggled to land with many critics, needing time for people to come around on it as the classic it is now considered. And with director Jonathan Glazer’s esteem only rising in the ensuing years with the achievements of Under The Skin and The Zone Of Interest, Birth now enters The Criterion Collection as the towering piece that it has always been. The 4K restoration looks stunning, with Glazer both supervising and approving the transfer. The release also includes an essay by author Olivia Laing, a new documentary on the making of the film, and archival interviews with star Nicole Kidman and Glazer. Fun Fact: Nicole Kidman isn’t just the queen of AMC Cinemas, she’s also highly represented in Criterion releases, with Birth joining the likes of Eyes Wide Shut, To Die For, and The Others. And we highly doubt this will be the last. Get it here.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club — Howl (20th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set) Howl was a significant stylistic pivot, and a new reissue of the album is a reminder of how well it worked out. No matter your preferences, there are a number of editions here, whether you want the CD, the 2LP vinyl set, or the deluxe box set. The latter, naturally, is the one for major BRMC fans to grab. Aside from the album, it comes with so many extras. There’s the eight-track Howl Sessions, five unheard demos and alternate versions, and a photobook featuring previously unseen photos and original hand-written lyrics. Get it here. Jack White — Jack White Collected Lyrics And Selected Writing Volume 1 Jack White is a musician, of course, and as part of being the songwriter that he is, he does a lot of… well, writing. That includes poems and other writings that he doesn’t set to music. Some of these works have been compiled in a new book, along with a selection of his songs lyrics. He’s not the only person involved here either, as there are new essays written by book editor Ben Blackwell, Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-nominated poet Adrian Matejka, and Detroit-based filmmaker and writer Dream Hampton. Get it here.

.idk. — e.t.d.s. A Mixtape by .idk. .idk. is fresh off the release of his e.t.d.s. (which stands for “even the devil smiles”) mixtape. You can stream it now, but he went all out for the physical editions, too. There are standard CD and vinyl editions, as well as souped-up versions of both formats. (Don’t forget the tape release, too). The deluxe CD is modeled after minimal DIY mixtape CDs, while the gatefold vinyl edition comes with multiple inserts, printed lyrics, and “the first half of a poster — printed on the reverse of the lyric sheet — that will one day meet its other half.” There’s even a certificate of authenticity, adding an air of exclusivity to the release. Get it here. Stevie Nicks — Rock A Little (Vinyl Reissue) Fleetwood Mac is Nicks’ best-known endeavor, of course, but she’s fared well outside of the group, too. Aside from that previously lost Buckingham Nicks album, she’s also had a fruitful solo career, like with the 1985 album Rock A Little, which features one of her biggest solo singles, “Talk To Me.” In celebration of the project’s 40th anniversary, Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab has unveiled 180g 45RPM 2LP edition, which is limited to 4,000 numbered copies. The audio was sourced from the original analog tapes, meaning this release is, as MoFi phrases it, “reference-grade.” Get it here.

Babe (4K UHD Reissue) and Babe: Pig In The City (4K UHD Reissue) “That’ll do, pig.” “A little pig goes a long way.” “Baa Ram Ewe!” Babe and its sequel, Babe: Pig In The City, spawned plenty of catch phrases that didn’t quite endure past the ’90s. But, the George Miller-driven films both hold up as family-friendly classics that are as well made as they are inventive. Now, thanks to Kino Lorber, these films arrive on 4K in time for the original’s 30th anniversary. Taken from scans of the original 35mm negative, both come with audio commentary from film historian/writer Julie Kirgo and writer/filmmaker Peter Hankoff, along with multiple pieces of added context from George Miller himself. It’s wild to think of how big of a sensation the original Babe was, and how much of a cult status its sequel has taken on, considering just how deeply strange and charming they are. These together are essential pieces for any good physical media collection. Get it here and here. Van Morrison — Astral Weeks (Vinyl Reissue) and Moondance (Vinyl Reissue) After his time in the band Them, Morrison’s solo career got off to a ripping start in the late ’60s and early ’70s. While the success of Astral Weeks was more of a slow burn, its follow-up, Moondance, was a more immediate hit. Now, both projects are launching The Acoustic Sounds 40th Anniversary Series, a vinyl reissue series from Analogue Productions and Rhino Records. There will be a subscription element to the 40-album series and it comes with a pretty cool perk: The first 400 LPs pressed for each album will be specially numbered and reserved for subscribers. Get it here.