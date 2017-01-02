Ben Affleck Seems To Be Undecided About ‘The Batman’

Warner Bros.

When we last checked in on The Batman — the standalone Batman movie co-written, directed by, and starring Ben Affleck and co-starring Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke — it was switching release dates with the second Justice League movie. That gave The Batman an earlier release date in the summer of 2019. After the announcement, Affleck seemed enthusiastic about the earlier deadline, telling Variety that “everything is coming together” and adding, “We’re still finishing up a script. I’m very excited.”

But Affleck now doesn’t seem as assured with the schedule in a long, wide-ranging new interview released on New Year’s Day. Affleck spoke to The Guardian while promoting Live By Night and had this to say when asked about directing The Batman.

“That’s the idea. But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

A hundred Warner execs just felt their bowels drop to the floor, and it’s not just New Year’s hangover colon.

Ask him why he took the Batman role and he replies with characteristic honesty that he did it for his son. “Sam thinks his dad is Batman,” he laughs. “That’s an incredible feeling.”

Wait, so he didn’t want his son to think he’s Daredevil?

(Via The Guardian and Variety)