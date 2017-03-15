Pixar Visits The Land Of The Dead In The Dazzling ‘Coco’ Trailer

Following the billion dollar success of Finding Dory (it’s the studio’s second highest grossing movie of all-time), Pixar is returning to original stories. Directed by Lee Unkrich, who won the Oscar for Best Animated Film for Toy Story 3, Coco follows Miguel, a music-loving 12-year-old boy who gets transported into the Land of the Dead after stealing his idol’s guitar. The film, which was inspired by Día de los Muertos, is notable for two reasons: 1) the all-Latino voice cast (including Gael García Bernal and Benjamin Bratt), a first for a Disney movie, and 2) the dazzling visuals on display in the trailer above.

Here’s the official premise:

Coco follows the secret musical ambitions of Miguel, who resides in a lively, loud Mexican village but comes from a family of shoemakers that may be the town’s only music-hating household. For generations, the Riveras have banned music because they believe they’ve been cursed by it; as their family history goes, Miguel’s great-grandfather abandoned his wife decades earlier to follow his own dreams of performing, leaving Imelda (Miguel’s great-grandmother) to take control as the matriarch of the now-thriving Rivera line and declare music dead to the family forever.

But Miguel harbors a secret desire to seize his musical moment, inspired by his favorite singer of all time, the late Ernesto de la Cruz. It’s only after Miguel discovers an amazing link between himself and De la Cruz that he takes action to emulate the famous singer and, in doing so, accidentally enters the Land of the Dead.

In the beautiful underworld, it’s not long until Miguel encounters the souls of his own family — generations’ worth of long-dead but no less vivacious Rivera ancestors, including great-grandmother Imelda. Still, given the opportunity to roam around the Land of the Dead, Miguel decides to track down De la Cruz himself. He teams up with another friendly (and skeletal) spirit — a trickster named Hector — to find De la Cruz, earn his family’s blessing to perform, and return to the Land of the Living before time runs out.