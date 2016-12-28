As the world mourns the dearly departed Carrie Fisher, her co-stars and contemporaries are speaking out about all the things they loved about the iconic actress. Stories about the things they will miss about her electric personality, her talent, and her endless ability to shut people down with the perfect quip. There is an unending stream of uplifting and hilarious anecdotes swirling around the internet, and one of the newest members of the Star Wars family chimed in with her goodbye message to Carrie.
Daisy Ridley, anointed a star with her role as Rey in The Force Awakens, released a statement about Carrie’s passing earlier in the day.
“Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”
Um, that’s not Daisy Ridley’s Twitter account. She doesn’t even have twitter. Nice research there.
“It makes the following scene, posted online from a fan account and not Daisy Ridley herself, much more poignant in the long run.” Reading is fun.
I feel like an asshole because I was watching Graham Norton last week and saw Carrie on the show and I actually thought to myself, “how much longer am I going to have to watch her on shows like these?” Not very much longer, it happens.
I saw that episode too and I couldn’t ignore her heavy breathing. I could hear it over people talking. Her health must have been worse than I thought.