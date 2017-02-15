‘Deadpool 2’ Leaks Character Breakdown And Actor Shortlist For Domino

20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2 is likely coming in 2018, with some characters returning and the film adding new director David Leitch (John Wick) and more X-Men. We already knew Cable will be in it, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have hinted at “a lot of characters” now that they have the budget for better-known X-Men. (The first film included Negasonic Teenage Warhead because a Fox exec didn’t know who she was.)

Now we’re hearing one of those new additions is Domino, the mercenary who can manipulate probability to make herself more lucky. Domino has been a rumored character since the first movie, but the recent rumors about Mackenzie Davis taking the role were already shot down. Now That Hashtag Show obtained a character breakdown for a Domino-esque role which even used Domino’s real name, Neena.

More importantly, they claim insider knowledge about who might be up for the role. Reportedly, Sienna Miller and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are already out of contention, and now Kerry Washington (Scandal) is testing for the role and “is the studio’s lead at this point.”

Here's That Hashtag Show hosts Joe and Myverick reading the character breakdown