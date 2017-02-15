A Look Back At The Curious Rise Of Deadpool

‘Deadpool 2’ Leaks Character Breakdown And Actor Shortlist For Domino

#Deadpool #Ryan Reynolds
Entertainment Editor
02.15.17 2 Comments
deadpool-gallery-06-gallery-image

20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2 is likely coming in 2018, with some characters returning and the film adding new director David Leitch (John Wick) and more X-Men. We already knew Cable will be in it, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have hinted at “a lot of characters” now that they have the budget for better-known X-Men. (The first film included Negasonic Teenage Warhead because a Fox exec didn’t know who she was.)

Now we’re hearing one of those new additions is Domino, the mercenary who can manipulate probability to make herself more lucky. Domino has been a rumored character since the first movie, but the recent rumors about Mackenzie Davis taking the role were already shot down. Now That Hashtag Show obtained a character breakdown for a Domino-esque role which even used Domino’s real name, Neena.

More importantly, they claim insider knowledge about who might be up for the role. Reportedly, Sienna Miller and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are already out of contention, and now Kerry Washington (Scandal) is testing for the role and “is the studio’s lead at this point.”

Here’s That Hashtag Show hosts Joe and Myverick reading the character breakdown, or continue on for the transcript of it.

TOPICS#Deadpool#Ryan Reynolds
TAGSDeadpooldeadpool 2DominoGUGU MBATHA-RAWKERRY WASHINGTONRyan ReynoldsSIENNA MILLERX-MEN
Author Profile Picture
When not writing for Uproxx, Caleb likes to volunteer at the legless cat shelter and photoshop the Babadook into all of his family photos. He once resolved the question “To be or not to be?” through the clever use of General Semantics. Your mom thinks you could be more like him if you only applied yourself.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP