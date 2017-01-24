Piers Morgan has a bad habit of stepping into it on Twitter, although that seems to be how he gets attention nowadays. He was in the news just a few days ago for statements about the Women’s March, including such gems as “I’m planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists.” He also dismissively asserted, “Let’s be honest, ladies… today’s Women’s March is just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency.” (His Twitter profile picture is him with Donald Trump, if you were wondering.)
Ewan McGregor wasn’t happy about some of the things Morgan said, and when he found out he was about to be interviewed by Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain this morning, he said no thanks.
McGregor may be promoting T2: Trainspotting, but he doesn’t have to help anybody’s ratings if he doesn’t want to. Especially when they’ve slighted his daughters, who were at the march:
Piers Morgan was miffed at the last minute cancellation, of course, and said several things on Twitter, including:
Yep, I love Ewan McGregor even more now.
