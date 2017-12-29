The Director Of ‘Gerald’s Game’ Wants To Tackle A Sequel To ‘The Shining’ Next

#The Shining #Stephen King
Features Writer
12.28.17

Netflix

Between the mega-hit IT and the creepy mindf*ck Gerald’s Game, it was a good year of movies for Stephen King fans (if you ignore the baffling adaptation of The Dark Tower). King’s novels are true classics of the suspense and horror genres, but some have been notoriously difficult to translate to the screen, so it feels like a special victory when an adaptation is a success. Mike Flanagan, the director of Gerald’s Game, wants to keep this trend going into the future, and he has his eye on the next story he wants to tackle: Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining.

Flanagan told the Stephen King fan site Lilja’s Library that he wanted to dive back into the world of Danny Torrance, the poor kid traumatized by his father’s descent into madness at the Overlook Hotel.

“[T]he ones I’d want to do the most are Doctor Sleep and Lisey’s Story. In both cases, it’s because I identify with the protagonists so much. Lisey’s Story is a stunning piece of work, a beautiful exploration of marriage. And who wouldn’t want to venture back into the world of Danny Torrance?”

Now, Doctor Sleep isn’t considered on of King’s strongest works, but Flanagan proved that he had a knack for adapting trickier King tales with Gerald’s Game. If it keeps sophisticated horror in cinemas going forward, this seems like a safe bet.

(Via /Film, Lilja’s Library)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Shining#Stephen King
TAGSDoctor SleepGerald's Gamemike flanaganSTEPHEN KINGTHE SHINING

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 14 hours ago 60 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP