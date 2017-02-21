Everything We Know About 'The Last Jedi'

Everything about the Han Solo spinoff movie sounded so perfect, it was almost… too perfect? Hail, Caesar! breakout Alden Ehrenreich as the titular stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder? Donald Glover as Lando? The Mother of Dragons and Woody Harrelson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge? With a script from Lawrence Kasdan? And directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the team behind 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie?

It felt like a wonderful dream, but it’s actually happening: Disney just released the first-look at the film’s cast, as well as Lord and Miller, packed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. The whole gang — minus Lobot — is there. Even Chewie! (It’s unknown whether Peter Mayhew will be involved; that’s his body double, Joonas Suotamo, in the suit.) The photo was timed with the start of principal photography at London’s Pinewood Studios, where The Force Awakens was filmed. Disney also confirmed the behind-the-scenes team:

